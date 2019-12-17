Baby left on porch in Pa. doing well

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A baby who was left on a porch is in good condition at a Pittsburgh hospital.

A woman called police after she heard knocking on her door and found the baby bundled in clothing in a baby carrier on her porch in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood early Tuesday.

Police have identified the child and believe the baby was left as part of a domestic dispute with its parents.

Police and child welfare officials are trying to determine who has custody of the baby and whether to file charges.

