Authorities: Pizza deliveryman shoots, kills would-be robber

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a pizza deliveryman fatally shot a would-be robber after a struggle on a western Pennsylvania street.

Beaver Falls police say the shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The deliveryman told police he had delivered a pizza and was returning to his vehicle when a man approached him and tried to rob him. The driver was stabbed during the ensuing struggle, but he was able to get a handgun from his vehicle and fired a single shot at the attacker.

The wounded man fled on foot but was found by police about a block away on a porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The deliveryman was being treated at a hospital. But his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)