Authorities: Pa. woman charged after abducting infant

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a woman who allegedly took an infant from a Pittsburgh home is now facing numerous charges.

A babysitter told police the 27-year-old woman, who was known to the child's family and the babysitter, came to the residence and left with the one-year-old girl shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The child was found unharmed around 9:30 p.m. when police stopped the 27-year-old woman's vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge. It's not clear why the woman took the child, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The woman's name was not released. Authorities have not disclosed specific details on the charges she's facing.

4/25/2019 8:12:15 AM (GMT -4:00)