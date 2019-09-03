Authorities: Body of missing toddler from Pennsylvania found

Authorities said the body was found in Indiana County

(WKBN) – The body of a 2-year-old girl from Allegheny County has been found, according to KDKA News.

Police had filed kidnapping charges against a ride share driver who they say handed over the child to someone.

The little girl’s father was with the child just before that happened.

Court Paperwork: Accused abductor claims missing child’s father sold child for $10,000

Police searched a park in Indiana County earlier today, and that’s where they found the child.

Nalani Johnson was reported missing Aug. 31.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.