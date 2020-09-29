Authorities: Man steals truck in Pa., leads police on 3-state chase

The chase began when a work truck was reported stolen from a construction site in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man who had just been released from a county jail in western Pennsylvania stole a vehicle and eventually led police on a chase that went into West Virginia before he was finally captured in Ohio.

The chase began shortly before noon Monday, when a work truck was reported stolen from a construction site in Pittsburgh.

The vehicle was soon stopped by police, but authorities say the driver, 24-year-old Shad Bocella, soon drove off. Authorities say an officer fired their weapon during the stop, though no one was hit by any shots.

Bocella eventually drove into West Virginia and Ohio.

More stories from WKBN.com: