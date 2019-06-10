Authorities: 7 hurt when bus, car collide near Philadelphia

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say at least seven people were injured when a commuter bus and a car collided near Philadelphia.

But officials say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Monday in Havertown. Seven passengers aboard the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus suffered undisclosed minor injuries, but it wasn’t clear if anyone in the car was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities say the accident caused travel delays in the area during the morning rush.

