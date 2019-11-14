Authorities: 2 found shot to death in car in Pittsburgh

Authorities say a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has left two people dead

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has left two people dead.

The victims – a man and a woman – were found in a car around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by police responding to reports of shots fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, while the woman later died at a hospital. Their names and further details about their injuries have not been disclosed.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)