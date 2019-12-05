Auditors inspecting frequent lottery winners to prevent fraud in Pa.

The auditor general says he wants to make sure prizes are being awarded fairly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You can’t win if you don’t play… but frequent winners of the lottery are raising suspicions.

Now, Pennsylvania’s top watchdog wants to make sure everything is being done to prevent lottery fraud.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced Wednesday that a new performance audit of the state’s Department of Revenue will include a review of frequent lottery winners.

“My main goal is to protect older adults who rely on lottery-funded benefit programs,” he said.

Last year, Pennsylvania Lottery players bought $4.5 billion in games, claiming almost $3 billion in prizes.

The auditor general says he wants to make sure those prizes are being awarded fairly.

“My audit will help to protect the integrity of the lottery fund that helps so many older Pennsylvanians,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale’s review comes after probes in other states of frequent lottery winners.

“In many states, lotteries showed little concern in finding out how their most frequent winners were able to win so often,” he said.

Including a Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty earlier this year of running a scheme that ended with him cashing more than 7,300 tickets worth almost $11 million.

“Could a scheme like this be happening in Pennsylvania? We don’t know, and that is part of what we’re going to be trying to find out, to make sure the lottery and the Department of Revenue are doing everything they can to prevent this type of scheme,” DePasquale said.