ATV hits deer on Pennsylvania road, killing 2 men

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Pa. (AP) - State police say an all-terrain vehicle hit a deer in northwestern Pennsylvania over the weekend, killing two men.

Police say the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday in Triumph Township in southwestern Warren County.

Police say the ATV was heading west on Campbell Hill Road when it hit the deer, left the roadway and rolled over multiple times in a field.

The operator, 54-year-old Tidioute resident Frank Gariepy, was killed along with his passenger, 52-year-old Scott Hart of Slippery Rock. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)