Attorney General announces charges in Scranton School District investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General announced a number of criminal charges against those allegedly responsible for failing to protect students in the Scranton School District from exposure to lead and asbestos.

A grand jury found that former Scranton Superintendent Alexis Hazzouri Kirijan, former Director of Operations Jeff Brazil and current Maintenance Supervisor Joseph Slack had knowledge of dangerous levels of lead and asbestos and failed to take action. In the case of Kirjan and Brazil, the grand jury found they were repeatedly warned about the dangerous conditions but failed to act. Slack was also directed to turn off water sources but failed to do so, according to the report.

“The subjects of this investigation had a legal duty to care for students, were repeatedly advised by experts of dangerous levels of lead in drinking water, and they did nothing to fix it,” Attorney General Shapiro said Monday at a press conference in the district administration building. “The willful coverup of the lead and asbestos problems throughout the Scranton School District during the former superintendent’s and chief operating officer’s time in leadership was, as the grand jury decided, criminal.”

According to a release from the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, the Scranton School District administration held a press conference claiming that water sources were fixed instead of taking steps to resolve the problem. The office says they also never alerted the public of the presence of asbestos in the schools.

“Parents trust their children will be safe inside their schools and the people responsible for those facilities have their best interests at heart,” said Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. “The charges announced today are a step toward rebuilding that trust. We are grateful to everyone who came forward to aid in the investigation, and to all the teachers and administrators in Scranton who are working to create a safe space for children to learn.”

Testing for lead in 2016 found that 22 water sources inside the district’s buildings were contaminated with lead, meeting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold for emergency remediation. In 2018, 28 water fountains and sinks now met or exceeded the EPA’s standards. According to the attorney general, almost half of the district’s 300 water sources showed measurable concentrations of lead.

The grand jury found that while Kirijan promised she would inform the school board of the 2018 results but failed to do so. Similarly, Slack failed to restrict access to water fountains and sinks. All 28 water sources were in operation until a new Scranton School Board administration found out about the problem in 2020.

“No principal was ever told there were lead problems in their schools,” Shapiro said. “And, every principal in the district told our investigators that none of their school’s fountains or sinks were ever turned off after the 2018 report detailing the number of water sources containing dangerous levels of lead.”

Similarly, asbestos was found in 74 locations in the Scranton School District during 2016 testing. Only 10 percent of these locations were fixed, according to the office of the attorney general. In 2019, 15 of the original 74 locations were now worse than initial testing found. One site was deemed to be the highest danger on the asbestos scale while 42 other areas did not change.

“In other words, these individuals broke the law, and the health of students, faculty and staff remained in jeopardy for more than three years,” Shapiro said.

Neither Kirijan or Brazil notified their successors of the public health issues faced by the district.

Defendants are being charged a count for each school affected, and as follows:

Kirijan

Charges Related to Lead in Drinking Water:

Endangering Welfare of Children (F1) – 5 Counts

Endangering Welfare of Children (F2 – 10 Counts

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) – 10 Counts

Charges Related to Asbestos:

Endangering Welfare of Children (F1) – 9 Counts

Endangering Welfare of Children (F2 – 14 Counts

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) – 14 Counts

Brazil

Charges Related to Lead in Drinking Water:

Endangering Welfare of Children (F1) – 5 Counts

Endangering Welfare of Children (F2 – 10 Counts

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) – 10 Counts

Charges Related to Asbestos:

Endangering Welfare of Children (F1) – 9 Counts

Endangering Welfare of Children (F2 – 14 Counts

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) – 14 Counts

Slack

Charges Related to Lead in Drinking Water:

Endangering Welfare of Children (F1) – 3 Counts

Endangering Welfare of Children (F2 – 8 Counts

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) – 8 Counts

Each Felony1 charge carries maximum penalties of 20 years and a $25,000 fine, Felony2 charges carry maximum penalties of 10 years and $25,000 fine, and the misdemeanor counts carry up to 2 years in prison and $5,000 fine.