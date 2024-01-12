(WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday that over the course of the past year, it collected nearly 9,000 pounds of drugs, worth approximately $68 million.

Throughout 2023, troopers in Pennsylvania seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.

The table below details the type of drugs seized, along with the amount and estimated value.

DrugAmount SeizedEstimated Value
Cocaine 888.84 lbs.$19,554,480
Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs.$322,400
Heroin 35.28 lbs.$1,199,690
Fentanyl 246.68 lbs.$3,946,880
LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses$4,880
Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints$1,133,573
Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs.$3,799,750
Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants$591,030
Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs.$20,898,000
Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs.$7,034,300
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs.$15,163
MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU$21,795
Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs.$1,883,340
Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU$7,654,875
 Total Value$68,060,156
Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

In the last quarter of the year alone, spanning from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, PSP seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics. The estimated worth of the seizures is $15.7 million.