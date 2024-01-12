(WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday that over the course of the past year, it collected nearly 9,000 pounds of drugs, worth approximately $68 million.
Throughout 2023, troopers in Pennsylvania seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.
The table below details the type of drugs seized, along with the amount and estimated value.
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|888.84 lbs.
|$19,554,480
|Crack Cocaine
|20.15 lbs.
|$322,400
|Heroin
|35.28 lbs.
|$1,199,690
|Fentanyl
|246.68 lbs.
|$3,946,880
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|244 doses
|$4,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|169.19 pints
|$1,133,573
|Marijuana THC Solid
|759.95 lbs.
|$3,799,750
|Marijuana Plants
|3,582 plants
|$591,030
|Processed Marijuana
|6,966 lbs.
|$20,898,000
|Methamphetamines
|703.43 lbs.
|$7,034,300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.662 lbs.
|$15,163
|MDMA – Pills
|1,453 DU
|$21,795
|Other Narcotics
|709.36 lbs.
|$1,883,340
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|306,195 DU
|$7,654,875
|Total Value
|$68,060,156
In the last quarter of the year alone, spanning from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, PSP seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics. The estimated worth of the seizures is $15.7 million.