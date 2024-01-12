(WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Friday that over the course of the past year, it collected nearly 9,000 pounds of drugs, worth approximately $68 million.

Throughout 2023, troopers in Pennsylvania seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.

The table below details the type of drugs seized, along with the amount and estimated value.

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value Cocaine 888.84 lbs. $19,554,480 Crack Cocaine 20.15 lbs. $322,400 Heroin 35.28 lbs. $1,199,690 Fentanyl 246.68 lbs. $3,946,880 LSD – Pills and Paper 244 doses $4,880 Marijuana THC – Liquid 169.19 pints $1,133,573 Marijuana THC Solid 759.95 lbs. $3,799,750 Marijuana Plants 3,582 plants $591,030 Processed Marijuana 6,966 lbs. $20,898,000 Methamphetamines 703.43 lbs. $7,034,300 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.662 lbs. $15,163 MDMA – Pills 1,453 DU $21,795 Other Narcotics 709.36 lbs. $1,883,340 Other Narcotics (pills) 306,195 DU $7,654,875 Total Value $68,060,156 Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

In the last quarter of the year alone, spanning from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, PSP seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics. The estimated worth of the seizures is $15.7 million.