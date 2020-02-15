Armed robbery, shooting near Pa. campus leaves 2 students hurt

Pennsylvania

The university says three males dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks were involved in the events at about 8 p.m. Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime generic

Credit: geralt via Pixabay

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an armed robbery and shooting at a pair of addresses near a western Pennsylvania university campus left two students injured, one with a gunshot wound.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania say three males dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks were involved in the events at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Chief Justin Schawl of the Indiana Borough police department said the culprits stole some items, and one student was left with a gunshot wound to the neck.

No arrests were immediately made.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com