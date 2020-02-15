Armed robbery, shooting near Pa. campus leaves 2 students hurt

The university says three males dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks were involved in the events at about 8 p.m. Friday

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an armed robbery and shooting at a pair of addresses near a western Pennsylvania university campus left two students injured, one with a gunshot wound.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania say three males dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks were involved in the events at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Chief Justin Schawl of the Indiana Borough police department said the culprits stole some items, and one student was left with a gunshot wound to the neck.

No arrests were immediately made.

