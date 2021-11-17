Armed father in York abducts his two kids, York Regional Area Police Lt. pleads for safe return

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Area Regional Police Department continues to search for two girls, Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7, who were abducted from their family home by their father Robert Vicosa (also known as Robert Brown) on Monday, Nov. 15.

According to Lt. Ken Schollenberger, York Regional Area Police Department, Vicosa and the two girls were last seen on Husson Road in Red Lion. Schollenberger says the car Vicosa originally fled in, a Black Acura TL owned by close friend Tia Bynum’s sister, was found submerged in a waterway just off Husson Road.

The police believe Vicosa and the two girls then walked through the water, up an embankment, and found a camper on Tuesday, Nov. 17, on Husson Road.

The woman who owned the camper went for a walk around noon on Tuesday and when she returned she saw the car and heard voices. She told police a Black man with a towel around his waist emerged from the camper. He then held her at gunpoint until she willingly provided him with her car. She offered her car and blankets to the girls. Vicosa fled the scene in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

The officers then pinged the phone Vicosa stole from the woman, which led them back to the area of Least Lancaster Street in Red Lion. Officers found the Volkswagon abandoned. The home was searched, but it was determined it is not connected.

According to Schollenberger, they pinged Vicosa’s phone again and it took them back to Bynum’s home. They returned Tuesday night with a search warrant but did not find Vicosa, the two girls, Bynum, or Bynum’s car.

As of Wednesday, Nov 17, the police have not yet found Vicosa or the two girls. It is still believed the two girls are at risk of harm or injury. A live conference will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, if there are no further updates Wednesday.

“I’m sure they’re afraid even though they’re with their father. So yes they could be in extreme danger depending on the circumstances that Mr. Vicosa puts them in,” Lt. Schollenberger said.

Vicosa is an ex-Baltimore County police officer. He was terminated from his position in August.

“Sir you are – at one time, you were a police officer. In your heart, you know what you’re doing is not right. You are a father. You are a father to these two young ladies. We’re asking with you, we’re pleading with you, take them anywhere that you can. Drop them off at a Sheetz, at a Rutters, any convenience store. Take them anywhere where there’s a responsible adult where they can go in, call 911 and get help,” Lt. Schollenberger said in the Wednesday press conference.

Robert Vicosa

Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7

Home-invasion robbery

S. Boxwood Rd — where police found the car Vicosa stole

Helicopter Search for Vicosa

It is believed Vicosa is now operating a black 2013 Lexus G350 with the Pennsylvania Registration KPK2076.

An Amber Alert has not yet been issued. The police are waiting for more definitive information before sending out an alert.

“We do not want to put an Amber Alert out to have everyone in the public find a male that matches this description with two little girls and have everyone in the world harassing them. We want definitive information that the people we are going after are the people that we want,” Lt. Schollenberger said.

The police are also searching for Bynum, who was a Sergeant with the Baltimore County Police before she was just recently suspended and stripped of her police power. When Bynum was originally approached by the police, she was not forthcoming with information.

Anyone with information on Vicosa’s or Bynum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police by calling 911 or by contacting the York Area Regional Police Department at 717-741-1259 or by calling their tipline at 1-800-762-8187. Do not approach Vicosa as he is armed with at least one firearm.

