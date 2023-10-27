HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is releasing details about a fentanyl pill pipeline from Arizona to Pennsylvania that was shut down.

Federal and state investigations became aware that two men, Leroy Williams and Ryan Hofer, were bringing 50,000 pills from Arizona to Pennsylvania, and they were thwarted this week in Delaware County, Henry said.

Both men were arrested in Ridley Township. about 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia. They are charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Williams was already on probation at the time of his arrest. He is being held on $800,000 bail Hofer is being held on $500,000 bail.

“These alleged traffickers were caught with enough poison to have caused devastation across the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Henry said. “Our Drug Strike Force and Bureau of Narcotics Investigations teams have seized hundreds of thousands of pure fentanyl pills so far this year, with each pill posing a catastrophic threat. I commend our law enforcement partners for surveilling this operation and making sure this cache of deadly pills did not reach the streets.”