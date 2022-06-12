GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The youngest defendant convicted in the torture death of a mentally disabled woman a dozen years ago is appealing the new sentence of 60 years to life imposed last month.

The Tribune-Review reports that 29-year-old Angela Marinucci argues in an appeal filed Friday that the judge ignored evidence that she has matured during the 12 years she has spent in prison since her arrest in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty of Mount Pleasant.

An appeals court rejected Marinucci’s original life without parole sentence because she was a few months shy of her 18th birthday at the time of the February 2010 slaying in Greensburg.