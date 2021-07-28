Anti-Trump Republican enters Pennsylvania’s race for Senate

Pennsylvania

by: Associated Press

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A one-time top aide to the late former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter and a longtime lobbyist and political consultant from Philadelphia will run for U.S. Senate as an anti-Trump Republican.

Craig Snyder announced his candidacy Wednesday and aimed it squarely at middle-of-the-road voters. The seat is opening up with the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Pennsylvania’s Republican and Democratic primaries are already crowded for what is expected to be a competitive contest in next year’s election.

In his announcement video, Snyder attacks both “Trumpism” and “socialism,” and laments that centrist voters have come to see the Republican Party as “even crazier” than the ultra-left wing.

