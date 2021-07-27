Another Pennsylvania man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

by: The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who boasted of macing police at the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection is facing federal charges.

Court filings unsealed Tuesday say agents detained the 37-year-old Samuel Lazar in Ephrata on Monday on charges of assaulting police and obstruction of law enforcement.

LNP/LancasterOnline reports that it had identified Lazar as Suspect 275 from photos issued by the FBI of most-wanted insurrectionists.

He wore a tactical vest and goggles, and his face was painted in camouflage.

In photos and videos circulated on social media, Lazar is seen spraying a “chemical irritant” at officers, and then later boasting about having “maced” them, court papers say.

