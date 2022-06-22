WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennywood amusement park is going cashless.

Beginning Tuesday, June 28, Kennywood and Sandcastle will accept cashless forms of payment only. The cashless plan will start on Wednesday, June 29 for Idlewyld and SoakZone.

Apple Pay and Google Pay, along with MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover will be accepted, along with debit cards and prepaid cards.

If you want to use cash, you’ll have to convert it to cards at kiosks located throughout the park.

“By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests,” said Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio also went cashless this year.