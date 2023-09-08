HOPEWELL Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Friday marks 29 years since Flight 427 fell from the sky above Hopewell Township in Beaver County.

It happened during a routine flight from Chicago to Pittsburgh. A local couple, Anthony and Paula Rich, along with their unborn child, were among the 127 passengers and five crew members killed when the Boeing 737 nose-dived into a wooded hillside.

It took four and a half years for federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine that a stuck valve had jammed a rudder, causing the crash.