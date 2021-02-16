Amid growing backlash, Pennsylvania GOP may censure senator who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Pat Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection"

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., departs on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Trump was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the acquittal gives him a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party may meet to discuss censuring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial.

County party officials said the state GOP chairman, Lawrence Tabas, emailed them shortly after Saturday’s impeachment vote to tell them that a meeting is being planned to discuss the Senate’s action.

Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.”

A resolution to censure Toomey came up for discussion at the state party’s leadership committee meeting on Feb. 6, weeks after Toomey had said Trump committed “impeachable offenses” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They decided against voting on it.

