(WTAJ) — It’s official — the hit TV show “American Pickers” will be filming in Pennsylvania in June, and it’s accepting submissions on the best places to go antique picking.

American Pickers is a documentary series on The History Channel that follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. In June, they will make their return to Pennsylvania in search of large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before.

Mike Wolfe, star of the TV show American Pickers. (photo via the Cineflix production company)

Assistant Producer of American Pickers Meredith Ball said they’re looking for anything as long as collections are privately owned. They do not look at museums, auctions, flea markets, stores, etc. Anyone who thinks they may have something unique is encouraged to send a submission their way.

To make a submission, you can call them at 646-493-2184 or via email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. They ask you to include your name, contact information, location, and a brief description of your collection. You can also go above and beyond by attaching photos of the collection.

American Pickers will choose picks in Pennsylvania from those submissions. Ball said their hosts love to keep the opportunity open to collectors throughout the state, so they are open to stopping anywhere.

Ball noted that there are no specific dates set at this time. The final stops they make will be determined after collections have been chosen.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. Production company Cineflix



You can stay up-to-date on American Picker’s latest announcements via their GotAPick Facebook page.