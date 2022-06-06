YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to look for the York woman who stole a car with a toddler inside on Sunday afternoon, prompting a statewide wide Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after 2-year-old Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, but the search for Maria McKenzie remains active.

McKenzie is a white female, five feet six inches tall, 100 lbs, with blonde hair, and blue eyes last seen wearing a brown jacket. Police have not yet said whether McKenzie knew the child or the family.

While McKenzie remains at large, she has been charged with felony kidnapping, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference with custody of children, and theft by unlawful taking.

According to court records, McKenzie was charged in March with DUI for a Schedule 2 or 3 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other drug and traffic-related charges.

Provided by Pa. State Police

Springettsbury Township Police said just after 3:15 p.m. on Sunday a car was stolen from a Royal Farms gas station at the corner of Concord and Mt. Zion Rd with 2-year-old Mya inside. Police and the York County CARE team responded, gathering information about the little girl and the car from the family.

The car was identified in the Amber Alert as a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 bearing Pennsylvania registration LXG5500. Police used surveillance video from Royal Farms to identify McKenzie as the suspect.

Police said they received information McKenzie was heading to Philadelphia and alerted law enforcement there. Just before 6:30 p.m., police in Philadelphia found the car and the 2-year-old girl safe and healthy. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, and police said they were working to reunite her with her family.

“We had information out very quickly, not only through Amber Alert but social media, and the public was a huge asset. We got a lot of information that came in, we followed up with those tips that came in and I would say, yes thank goodness that it came out to the positive outcome that it did,” Springettsbury Township Police Chief Todd King said.

Anyone with information about the abduction or McKenzie’s location should contact the police. You can also submit a tip through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by clicking here.