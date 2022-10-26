DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a missing 6-year-old.

Zoe Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m., according to a PSP release.

The release says Moss was last seen with a wanted woman, Vanessa Gutshall, 37. Gutshall was driving a car with the license plate PA KXR3699.

Police believe Moss could be at risk of harm or injury. Moss has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gutshall also has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moss should call 911 or the Downington Police at 610-633-8810.

