UPDATE: According to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police, Campbell has been found safe.

(WKBN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old girl out of Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania in York County.

Mya Campbell was last wearing a pink, green and yellow polka dot dress on Sunday around 3:23 p.m. Campbell is 2 feet 4 inches tall, and 25 lbs.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she was reported abducted by a 27-year-old female wearing a brown jacket. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe the two are in a silver in color 2005 Suzuki XL7 bearing Pennsylvania registration LXG5500.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911. For more information go to www.amber.pa.gov.