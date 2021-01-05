Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl last seen in northwestern PA

According to state police, the girl was reportedly abducted by a man and woman believed to be in a gray two-door Honda

CORRY, Pa. (WJET/WFXP) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Aurora Connor.

Connor was last seen at her home on Sciota Road in Corry, a city in northwestern Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Connor was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Slidell.

The two are believed to be traveling in a gray two-door Honda with damage to the front bumper.

PSP ask you to call 911 with any information.

Amber Alert. Call 911 if Seen. pic.twitter.com/hiKcrNhjqD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 5, 2021