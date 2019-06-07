Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Alligator captured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Alligator generic

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Animal control officers in Pittsburgh have captured an alligator.

A person walking a dog spotted the 5-foot (1.5 meters) gator in the city’s Beechview neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The alligator was hissing and animal control officers cornered it against a garage door before taping its jaws shut. It was taken to an animal shelter.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that an alligator was found in Pittsburgh. A gator was pulled from the Monongahela River in May.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story