PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Alaska was sentenced after he made threats against Lafayette College in Easton, Northampton County.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Gavin Lee Casdorph of Anchorage, Alaska was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison, three years of supervised release, ordered to pay over $7,700 in restitution, and a $1,000 fine for making false threats against the college.

In April 2020, Casdorph pleaded guilty to one count of willful making false threats in connection with claims he made online stating he planned to detonate several bombs across the college campus.

In 2018, while using the handle BdanJafarSaleem, Casdorph posted on Twitter that he planned to bomb multiple locations on campus and pledged his allegiance to ISIS. He included with his Twitter post an image of the ISIS flag and a photo of several firearms.

Casdorph also sent a mass email to members of the college’s admissions staff containing similar threats.

Investigators determined that the bomb threats were hoaxes and arrested Casdorph in Alaksa in Dec. 2018.

“The FBI takes all threats of violence seriously, as Gavin Casdorph learned the hard way,” Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division said. “I hope today’s sentencing sends a message that hoax threats aren’t a joke, they’re a crime. Please don’t let keyboard courage short-circuit your future. Anyone who tries something like this shouldn’t be surprised when the FBI rolls up at your front door.”

This case was investigated by the Lafayette College Department of Public Safety, Easton Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Philadelphia and Anchorage Divisions.