Airline announces new low-cost, non-stop service from Pittsburgh airport

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – New flight service was announced Tuesday that will begin flying customers out of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Sun Country Airlines will begin non-stop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Pittsburgh beginning June 2, 2022.

The flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays. One-way fares are as low as $69.

Based in Minnesota, Sun Country bills itself as a “new breed of hybrid low-cost” air carrier.

The Pittsburgh announcement is part of a larger expansion that includes 11 new nonstop routes and seven new airports.

