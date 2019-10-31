Agents investigate suspicious vehicle outside Pittsburgh FBI office

The vehicle is parked outside the building's gate on East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Agents and police are investigating a suspicious vehicle Thursday outside the FBI office in Pittsburgh.

The vehicle is parked outside the building’s gate on East Carson Street. A K-9 unit and fire truck are on the scene.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that “language” was written on the driver’s side door.

An FBI spokeswoman says there are no other details to release at this time.

