Ag. Secretary reveals theme, status of 2022 PA Farm Show

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pa. Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding, visited Vale Wood Farms in Loretto to preview what is to come at the 2022 Pa. Farm Show.

The 106th Farm Show will be from Saturday, Jan. 8 to Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg with a theme of Harvesting More.

“After cultivating virtually in 2021, it’s only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again, we’ll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry,” Secretary Redding said.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show will feature a return of fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court, bunny hopping and sheep shearing competitions (among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection, and more than one million square feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

While the show will return to an in-person format, the department will offer a variety of virtual opportunities to experience the show and celebrate agriculture.

Redding unveiled the theme with the help of Garret Mcall, winner of the 2021 Butter Up! competition held during the virtual 2021 PA Farm Show.

McCall’s entry in the first-ever PA Farm Show butter sculpture contest, The Good Shepherd , garnered the most engagement in the social media contest.

In honor of the 2022 show, McCall sculpted a 20-pound mini butter sculpture of the 2022 Harvesting More logo which was unveiled at Vale Wood Farms.

Join us on Facebook Live tomorrow at 1 PM! We have a buttery good surprise waiting for you! 🧈 Agriculture Secretary… Posted by Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

To stay up to date on news for the PA Farm Show, visit their website or Facebook page.