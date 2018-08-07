Ag officials hope to stop spread of spotted lanternfly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in Pennsylvania four years ago and has since spread from Berks County to 13 other counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday explained how they're working to contain and control the invasive insect that's native to Southeast Asia.

Officials said $3 million in the state's budget and $17.5 million in USDA funding has gone toward education and research. A $1.9 million statewide survey will make sure the insect isn't spreading.

The spotted lanternfly threatens fruit trees, hardwoods, grapevines, and hops.

Counties like Lancaster and Lebanon have been quarantined since June to slow the spread.

"The spotted lanternfly, as we have learned, is an excellent hitchhiker," Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading said. "We do not want it traveling with us."

If you're in a quarantined area, you should keep your windows rolled up and avoid parking under trees.

If you live outside one of the quarantine zones and believe you may have seen the spotted lanternfly, a hotline has been set up for you to call. It's 1-888-4-badfly.