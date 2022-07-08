(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday, July 8, that four people recently were arrested for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine ring operating in Venango and Mercer counties.

The Attorney General alleges that Clint Donovan, Robert Haney, Theresa Haney and Kayla Thompson worked together to distribute methamphetamine, along with lesser amounts of hydrocodone pills and oxycodone pills.

“This case is yet another reminder that drug dealing is a violent enterprise,” AG Shapiro said. “While executing a search warrant during this investigation, agents seized 13 guns, including an AR-15. My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold drug dealers accountable for peddling poisons into our communities.”

According to the announcement from Shapiro’s office, Donovan reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before his eventual arrest. While in jail, Donovan allegedly made calls to the Haneys and Thompson. Shapiro’s announcement alleges that those phone calls confirmed the four worked together to sell drugs.

In December 2021, a search warrant was served on the Haneys’ residence where agents allegedly found more than 303 grams of methamphetamine, 1.23 grams of THC, seven hydrocodone pills, eight oxycodone pills and 28 amphetamine pills. Agents also found nine long guns, one revolver, two hand guns, and one AR-15.

The announcement reported that Clint Donovan was charged with: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Conspiracy, Driving Under the Influence, and Fleeing and Eluding; Robert and Theresa Haney were charged with: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and Conspiracy; Kayla Thompson was charged with: Criminal Use of a Communication Facility and Conspiracy.

The Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics, Sugarcreek Borough Police, Oil City Police, Hermitage Police, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, and both Venango County and Mercer County District Attorneys’ Offices assisted in the investigation.