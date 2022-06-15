(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has banned six adults from gambling because they left children unattended while they gambled.

The children ranged in age from 11 months to 12 years.

Most were left in vehicles in parking lots, though three kids were left in a hotel room for about an hour and a half, and another in a casino lobby for 15 minutes. One 10-year-old was left in a vehicle for six hours.

Neither the adults nor the casinos they were caught at were named.

The adults have been placed on the PGCB’s Involuntary Exclusion List, which prohibits individuals from entering and gambling at all Pennsylvania casinos.

The adults may also face criminal prosecution for endangering.