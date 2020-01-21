Actor Jason Momoa visits patients at Pittsburgh children’s hospital

Momoa is in Pittsburgh shooting a new Netflix thriller called "Sweet Girl"

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – An actor known for his tough guy roles showed a softer side Monday.

Jason Momoa visited patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The hospital tweeted four photos of the actor with several patients and their families.

Momoa is known for his roles as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.”

He is in Pittsburgh shooting a new Netflix thriller called “Sweet Girl.”

Momoa stars as a father trying to seek justice for his wife’s death.

He is also producing the film.