DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over the years, you probably have heard the name Abby Lee Miller or have seen the hit show “Dance Moms,” which shows the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company building with a variety of dancers.

The reality show was on-air for over 8 years, and the original building in Pennsylvania has been sold.

According to the Allegheny County Department of Real Estate, the famous building in Penn Hills, Pa. has been sold by Miller to a buyer for $300,000 on Dec. 6. Property records show the building was originally purchased in 1993 for $150,000.

People that have been featured on the show include JoJo Siwa, Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler, Kalani Hilliker, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes and many more dancers and moms.

Miller took to Instagram to confirm ALDC was closing in the Penn Hills community saying, “It may be the ‘End Of An Era for Pittsburgh,’ but it’s just the beginning of an Allegheny County, Penn Hills School District & Penn Hills Municipality Tax-Free life for me!”

It is not currently known what the new owner has planned for the site.