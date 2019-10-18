Abandoned vehicles, lost-and-found items for sale at Pittsburgh International Airport’s auction

Included in the auction are vehicles, equipment, jewelry and electronics, including iPads and iPhones

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – You can buy abandoned vehicles and other items that have been left at the Pittsburgh International Airport during an auction this weekend.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

Included in the auction are vehicles, equipment, jewelry and electronics, including iPads and iPhones. Many of the items have been accumulated in the airport’s lost-and-found.

To get there, follow 376 Northwest to Hangar Road. Turn left at the traffic light. At the next intersection turn left on to Cargo Road and follow to top of the hill.

Airport Authority employees will direct attendees to the parking locations.

For rules and more information on the auction, go to Joe R. Pyle Auction and Realty Service’s website.