Pa. man pleads to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend’s death

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in western Pennsylvania last year.

Allegheny County prosecutors say they have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in exchange for Tuesday’s plea by 60-year-old Derrick Avant.

He turned himself in to authorities in April after an arrest warrant was issued in the death of 55-year-old Allison Fritzius.

Police say she was apparently stabbed to death in the couple’s Pitcairn apartment and a trail of blood led them to a porch where the body was found.

