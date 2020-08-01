7 arrested, 150 asked to leave Kennywood after fights

The group at Kennywood was filled with “a bunch of juveniles”

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested and about 150 people were asked to leave a western Pennsylvania amusement park after a number of fights broke out.

West Mifflin police said Friday that the group at Kennywood was filled with “a bunch of juveniles” and that the park called the police to assist in dispersing them.

Kennywood officials said they reached out to law enforcement at about 6:30 p.m. for assistance “due to the disruptive behavior of some park visitors.”

Kennywood opened for the season July 10 after instituting temperature checks and a mask requirement for guests.