(WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police released statistics for the five-day holiday travel period surrounding the Fourth of July.

PSP reports the total number of crashes at 668, a decrease from 649 in 2022 — though it must be noted that those statistics were gathered over a four-day period, not five.

Resulting from those crashes were three fatalities and 194 injuries — a decrease in fatalities but an increase in the number of injured compared to 2021 with four fatalities and 194 injured.

Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations including 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

The travel enforcement period ran from June 30-July 4.