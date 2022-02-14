NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Monday that a $500,000 grant will be used to help residents make repairs on their homes.

Sainato said the money will fund a program to help the county (working with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership) to serve the elderly, people with disabilities and residents with health issues that make them more susceptible to COVID-19.

“Everyone needs a safe place to call home, but for vulnerable residents of our community, including those who are elderly, disabled, or vulnerable to COVID-19, essential safety repairs like stair handrails, electrical issues and other issues are not always a simple matter. That’s especially true when residents are living in older homes,” Sainato said.

Santino also explained the importance of keeping families independent.



“The funding awarded today is going to address those issues and help ensure these residents can stay in their homes to maintain their independence in familiar surroundings,” he said.

The funding is part of a package of nearly $14.2 million in Community Development Block Grant/CARES Act funding to support continued recovery from the pandemic.



More information about the funding is available here.