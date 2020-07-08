$50 million grant program launches for Pa. fire, rescue and EMS companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) opened registration on July 6 for state grants to provide direct financial relief to fire, rescue and emergency medical service companies (EMS) negatively impacted by COVID-19.

There will be $50 million in funding set aside for the new program. Out of that $50 million, $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies and $6 million will be made available to EMS companies.

Fire, rescue and EMS companies throughout the state have struggled since the state began taking action to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Increased operational tempo, and an inability to raise funds through community events have hit these organizations hard. The financial lifeline these grants provide will help hundreds of companies keep their lights on. Bruce Trego, State Fire Commissioner

The registration period for this program ends Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. Registration instructions are available here.