PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Officials say five Pittsburgh police officers will be fired after an internal investigation of the death of a man following police use of a stun gun on him in connection with an alleged bicycle theft last fall.

Director Lee Schmidt of the city’s public safety department said Wednesday afternoon that three other officers will retain their jobs. He declined to release names of officers or details of the investigation.

Fifty-four-year-old Jim Rogers died the day after police used a stun gun on him multiple times in October.

The medical examiner in January ruled the death accidental and resulting from a lack of oxygen to the brain.