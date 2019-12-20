5 accused of trafficking cocaine at Pittsburgh airport

Three of the suspects are from Mexico and were visiting the U.S. on tourist visas

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Five people are accused of trying to traffic $1.4 million worth of cocaine at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to a federal indictment handed up Tuesday, state police received a tip and began watching two vehicles at a Days Inn in Monroeville on Nov. 20.

Police followed the vehicles to a short-term parking facility at the airport where officers say the suspects were observed transferring luggage and bags.

A search uncovered 14 kilogram-sized blocks of cocaine hidden in a rear compartment of one of the vehicles.

Three of the suspects are from Mexico and were visiting the U.S. on tourist visas.

