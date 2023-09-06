BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 49 children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a school bus and tow truck occurred in Luzerne County Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. on Route 115 (Bear Creek Boulevard) near Laurel Run Road.

Heavy damage could be seen to the front end of both vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police tell 28/22 News that 49 children in grades K-8 were on the bus at the time of the collision. The children were on their way to the Bear Creek Community Charter School for their second day of school.

Officers say the drivers of both vehicles suffered moderate injuries while the children only sustained minor injuries. The parents of the children have been notified.

The driver of the tow truck is believed to have suffered a medical issue while driving, causing them to cross over the road and strike the bus.

Route 115 was closed from Laurel Run Road to East Mountain Boulevard while crews worked the scene, and has since reopened.