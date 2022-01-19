HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Four parents in Pennsylvania have been put on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board exclusion list for leaving children unsupervised while they went inside a casino to gamble.

The children were either left alone in a vehicle or hotel room.

The individuals placed on the list include:

A male parent who left his children, ages 10 and 11, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for approximately 20 minutes while he was inside gambling. The children were discovered alone in the vehicle by casino security

A female parent who left her 5-year-old in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for approximately 13 minutes while she was inside gambling. The child was discovered alone in the vehicle by another patron who notified casino security

A male parent who left two children, ages 1 and 3, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Casino Pittsburgh for approximately 26 minutes as he was inside gambling. The children were discovered alone in the vehicle by other patrons who notified casino security

A male parent who left his 5-year-old unattended in a Mount Airy Casino Resort hotel room while he gambled in the casino. The incident was uncovered after the parent reported the child missing, though the child was later to be found by security sleeping in the room.

Since 2011, 133 people have been placed on the list for this type of behavior.

Being on the list prohibits the parents from entering and gambling at all Pennsylvania casinos. They may also face criminal prosecution.