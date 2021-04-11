4 girls, 12 and 14 years old, accused of setting house fire in Pennsylvania

Chief John Blake says they told police that they set the fire because “they were bored”

FERNDALE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four teenage girls ranging in age from 12 to 14 are accused of setting a fire that destroyed an unoccupied western Pennsylvania house earlier this month, sending a police officer and a firefighter to the hospital.

Police in the suburban Johnstown borough of Ferndale say a 12-year-old and three 14-year-olds face multiple charges of felony arson as well as causing catastrophe, trespassing and endangering another person.

The girls were released to their parents’ custody and their case will be heard in juvenile court.