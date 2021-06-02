4 cold case murders solved in Pa. with Florida inmate’s confession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Four cold case murders in Pennsylvania have been solved after the confession of an inmate in Florida.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, investigators began talking with Edward A. Surratt in 2018 from his prison cell in Florida.

Surratt is serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida and has also been convicted of murder in South Carolina.

Surratt was interviewed in person by Pennsylvania investigators in March. That is when he implicated himself in four unsolved murders that took place between 1977 and 1978. The victims include:

William and Nancy Adams, of Beaver, killed on Nov. 19, 1977

Guy and Laura Mills, of McConnellsburg, killed on Dec. 31, 1977

Joel Krueger, of Bedford, killed on Dec. 31, 1977

John Shelkons, of Beaver, killed on Jan. 7, 1978

“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. “We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”

District attorneys in each county agreed not to prosecute Surratt for the cold-case murders due to his life sentences in other jurisdictions.