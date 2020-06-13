38 arrested in massive meth bust crossing multiple Pennsylvania counties

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous residents of Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Erie counties in Pennsylvania have been indicted and arrested on charges of violating federal drug laws, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney says this has been an 18-month-long investigation. Multiple kilos of meth were trafficked from Atlanta up into central Pennsylvania.

“Methamphetamine presents a clear and present danger to the safety and well-being of our

western Pennsylvania communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “This indictment represents the

largest drug investigation and prosecution in the history of Clearfield County, and we have

successfully dismantled an organization bringing kilo quantities of meth from Atlanta for

distribution throughout northcentral PA. I want to thank DA Sayers for his partnership, and for his

leadership in dismantling drug organizations that would come to Clearfield and poison our friends

and neighbors.”

The ten-count indictment, returned on May 19 and unsealed Friday, named:

John Christopher Bisbee, 40, Erie, Pennsylvania

Ronald Bean, 55, Winburne, Pennsylvania

Kierston Bell, 32, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

Jonathan Bierly, 48, Loganton, Pennsylvania

Alexis Brolin, Jr., 51, Allport, Pennsylvania

Tammie Brolin, 52, Allport, Pennsylvania

Toby Lee Coker, 35, SCI Albion

John Cyphert, 59, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania

Timothy Ferguson, 32, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania

Nicole Gaines, 40, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

Amber Gallaher, 28, Woodland, Pennsylvania

Brian Gidney, 46, Mineral Spring, Pennsylvania

Davin Gower, 26, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania

Mark Hackett, 32, Woodland, Pennsylvania

Shane Hoover, 28, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania

David Klanish, 49, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania

Andrew Knepp, 42, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

Michael Lamb, 45, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania

Chad Lawhead, 47, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

Brittany Luzier, 26, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

Logan Mactavish, 37, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

Evarie Magee, 36, Erie, Pennsylvania

Keegan McChesney, 22, Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania

John McKinney, 51, Hyde, Pennsylvania

Robert Morgret, 56, Avis, Pennsylvania

Jared Nyman, 22, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Robert Nyman, 58, Mill Hall, Pennsylvania

Timothy Perry, 37, Erie, Pennsylvania

Jennifer Quick, 46, Morrisdale, Pennsylvania

Joshua Quigley, 41, Pennsylvania

Dennis James Rauch, 35, Pennsylvania

Joanna Shylock, 32, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania

David Richard Smith, 43, Sandy Ridge, Pennsylvania

Jeffrey Swanson, 50, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania

Jessica Szymecki, 36, Erie, Pennsylvania

Cassandra Wallace, 35, Woodland, Pennsylvania

Miranda Williams, 46, Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania

Shawn Workman, 41, Brownsville, Pennsylvania

You can read further details on charges of different suspects taken from the U.S. Attorney’s release below:

John Christopher Bisbee and Alexis Brolin, Jr. are charged at Count One with participating

in a continuing criminal enterprise as principal administrator that involves 1,000 grams or more of

methamphetamine or 10 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable

amount of methamphetamine, from July 2019 to June 2020. The statute calls for a mandatory

sentence of life in prison.

The Indictment charges all defendants, with the exception of Evarie Magee, with Count Two, conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine or a mixture

and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled

substance, from July 2019 to June 2020, in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The statue calls

for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

John Christopher Bisbee, Alexis Brolin, Jr., Jonathan Bierley and Evarie Magee are charged

at Count Three with conspiracy to commit money laundering from July 2019 to June 2020. The

statute calls for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Alexis Brolin, Jr. is charged at Count Four, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition

by a convicted felon in and around and between July 2019 and April 4, 2020. He is also charged at

Count Five, Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in and around and

between July 2019 and April 4, 2020. The statutes call for a maximum sentence of 10 years in

prison for the felon in possession charge and a minimum sentence of five years in prison for

possession in furtherance of a drug crime charge.

Dennis James Rauch is charged at Counts Six and Seven with unlawful possession of a

firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug

trafficking crime, in and around March 2020. He is also charged with Count Ten with Possession

with intent to distribute and/or distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance

containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on March 14, 2020. The statutes call for a

maximum sentence of ten years of incarceration and a minimum sentence of five years of

incarceration, respectively.

Toby Lee Coker is charged at Count Eight with possession with intent to distribute and/or

distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of

methamphetamine on February 20, 2020. The statute calls for a maximum sentence of 30 years of

incarceration.

Mark Hackett is charged at Count Nine with possession with intent to distribute and/or

distribution of methamphetamine or a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of

methamphetamine on December 18, 2019. That statute calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of

five years of incarceration.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based

upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.