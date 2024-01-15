Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Pennsylvania federal grand jury has indicted 35 people on narcotics, conspiracy, and money laundering charges for allegedly being involved in a domestic and international narcotics operation.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of PA announced on Jan. 8 that 35 individuals were named in a four-count Second Superseding Indictment with two being charged with violating federal “Kingpin” laws for running the operation that included substantial amounts of different narcotics and eight facing money laundering charges.

The indictment alleges between August 2021 and June 2023, the Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization (Monarrez DTO) imported millions of fentanyl pills, kilograms of fentanyl powder, hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, and dozens of kilograms of cocaine from Mexico using shipping containers and then distributed them in the United States.

The amounts they distributed were then redistributed and sold in places all over the country including Phoenix, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; Wichita, Kansas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Western Pennsylvania and more.

Prosecutors said the leaders of the operation, Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza and Marcos Monarrez, Jr., would purchase drugs in Mexico using different methods such as U.S. cash, military-grade assault rifles, pistols, ammo and vehicles. Monarrez, Jr. is also alleged to have paid another defendant to commit violent acts such as drive-by shootings.

Monarrez, Jr. and other members are also alleged to have been operating the Monarrez DTO while in custody at the Cambria County Prison in western PA. During his time incarcerated there, authorities say Monarrez Jr. oversaw the distribution of about 500,000 fentanyl pills and kilogram-quantities of fentanyl powder.

In total, authorities said the Monarrez DTO was involved with 120 kilograms or more of fentanyl and 150 kilograms or more of methamphetamine.

“The latest charges in this case are a direct result of the dedication and ceaseless resolve of the prosecutors in our office, who, alongside our many dedicated federal, state, and local investigative partners, will continue to do everything in our collective power to shut down deadly narcotics traffickers—even when, as alleged, they seek to ply their criminal trade from inside the walls of a jail,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of PA Eric Olshan.

If convicted, members of the Monarrez DTO named in the indictment could face maximum sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison.

Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

A full list of defendants and their charges is available online here.