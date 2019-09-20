3 pit bulls help injured Philadelphia man apprehend home invader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man captured a home invader with the help of his three pit bulls.

Investigators say the 30-year-old homeowner and another resident were inside their North Philadelphia home around 8:45 p.m. when two men entered, announcing a robbery.

The homeowner wrestled one of the suspects to the ground while the other shot him in the left thigh before fleeing the scene. As the homeowner continued fighting with the first suspect, the three pit bulls joined in and attacked the intruder.

Police found both the homeowner and suspect at the scene. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The dogs and second resident were not injured during the incident, and nothing was stolen.

The gunman remains at large.

